Delhi RPF constable shoots self with service weapon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50 year-old Railway Police Force (RPF) head constable shot himself with his service revolver on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Naresh Panwar, who hailed from Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh. He had been staying in north Delhi’s Hakikat Nagar area.

The incident took place in the morning at the entry gate pocket of Anand Vihar Railway Station (AVRS) Police Station.

A senior police officer said that around 8.20 am, a constable saw Panwar lying in a pool of blood on a slab. His service weapon was on the ground near the exit gate of AVRS police station. He immediately sent word to the police personnel.

A police team soon reached the spot and found a gunshot wound on his head. “His 9mm service revolver lay near his right leg. We found him in a sitting posture,” the officer said.

“During initial investigation, it was revealed that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Panwar was absent. He did not report for his duty on time. He arrived about an hour late, at 1.50 am, the officer said, adding, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.”

Police handed over the body to the constable’s family members after post-mortem examination. Panwar is survived by his mother, wife and two children.