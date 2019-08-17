Delhi's DLF Promenade campaign inspires to break free of 'beauty standards'

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

They say celebrate yourself. But how is one supposed to do that in an environment that is a merciless reminder of your flaws? How that nose is a little bit longer than it should be or how that waist could be a tad thinner. How a couple of inches could be knocked off from that thigh or how a complexion few shades lighter could make you more appealing.

But wait, how does self-depreciation amount to celebrating yourself?

This is an inquiry that people at DLF Promenade have been undertaking as retailers of beauty.

They have a responsibility too, they believe, and that’s why they are here in a reiteration of self-love.

Through their campaign, Love Yourself, they remind everybody that personal well-being and happiness are greater than any product you can apply.

Wrinkles, scars and pigmentation can be blurred with cosmetics but not a hurting heart that is fed criticism. “Beauty doesn’t have a single version, it all starts with loving yourself," according to Siddharth Natu, the spokesperson of DLF Promenade.

They’ve dedicated the month of August to beauty with a curated immersive experience in collaboration with brands that thrive on unprejudiced beauty standards.

These comprise MAC, Colorbar, Loccitane, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Bath and body works, Smash Box, Kiko Milano, Looks Salon, Sephora, Inglot, Benefit, Aroma Thai, Queen’s Vanity, and Dromen & Co.

A set-up depicting the evolution of beauty since ancient civilisation has been conceptualised through Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Indian cultures.

It welcomes you to the mall’s atrium. “Your individuality is your superpower. Every woman is special and we need to highlight this more often than we do,” says Natu, “To indulge and to commemorate womanhood, we have organised beauty masterclasses by leading make-up artists and have exclusive offers on various brands,” he says.

Till: August 31, Where: DLF Promenade