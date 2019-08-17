Home Cities Delhi

Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, women's wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP

With Mishra's disqualification, the Assembly seat of Karawal Nagar, which was with Kapil Mishra, is now vacant.

Published: 17th August 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari Vijay Goel and Shyam Jaju in New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari Vijay Goel and Shyam Jaju in New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Disqualified Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kapil Mishra and party women's wing chief Richa Pandey joined the BJP on Saturday.

Speculations about Mishra joining the Bharatiya Janata Party were doing the rounds since he started criticising AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after being removed as a minister in May 2017.

He grew close to many Delhi BJP leaders and often shared stage with them.

Mishra and Pandey joined the BJP at the party office here in the presence of vice-president Shyam Jaju and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, former Union minister Vijay Goel and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Terming the occasion an "emotional moment" for him, Mishra accused the AAP of taking a U-turn from its principles and anti-corruption stand of the 'India Against Corruption' movement, from which it was born.

"I was feeling helpless for the past few years due to the murder of the anti-corruption movement, lies and manipulations of the party I was in," Mishra said.

"Joining the BJP, I feel like a man who has finally reached the shore." Welcoming Mishra and Pandey into the BJP fold, Tiwari said: "I hope they will serve Delhi by following the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philosophy of Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

Jaju, who is the incharge of the Delhi BJP, said Mishra had expressed his desire to join the party when Kejriwal sought "evidence" of the surgical strikes.

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari Vijay Goel and Shyam Jaju in New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Mishra said the AAP chief was seen with Congress leaders like P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and NCP's Sharad Pawar, against whom party volunteers once faced police lathis while protesting.

The former minister said he would work to end the "negativity" in Delhi by helping the BJP win the assembly polls due next year.

Earlier this month, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified Mishra under the anti-defection law after he campaigned for the BJP the during Lok Sabha election.

Mishra, who was elected from Karawal Nagar, has challenged his disqualification in the high court.

Pandey, who headed the AAP's women's wing and was a spokesperson, said the AAP born out of search of "alternative politics".

"I realised the alternative politics I was seeking was not there at the Rouse Avenue (AAP headquarters), but it is here in the BJP," she said.

"Aam Aadmi Party has become a 'khas' (special) party of 'khas' people." Pandey said she had spoken against the BJP and its leaders as an AAP leader, adding that now she felt like a "wayward person who has managed to reach back home".

Kapil Mishra's mother, Annapurna Mishra, who is a senior BJP leader and former east Delhi mayor, was also present at the occasion.

"My mother used to argue with me, but I could not understand. It's true you realise the worth of your parents' wisdom after getting knocked down," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Mishra BJP Richa Pandey aap defection
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp