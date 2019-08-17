Home Cities Delhi

'Take time out for yourselves, women': A message from Milind Soman

Pinkdependence Day Run was done entirely to highlight how women from all age groups battle various obstacles that prevent them from becoming a part of the global phenomenon of running for health. 

Published: 17th August 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pinkathon’s ambassadors who ran with Milind Soman on ‘Pinkdependence Day Run’, August 15.

Pinkathon’s ambassadors who ran with Milind Soman on ‘Pinkdependence Day Run’, August 15.

By Express News Service

One of the most stylish moments of the 73rd edition of Indian Independence was seeing swimmer, sportsman and model Milind Soman run the streets of Delhi barefoot, in a dhoti and tee with Tricolour in hand. “I always run in a dhoti when it’s a festival, just to show that clothes should not be a barrier,” says the 53-year-old.

As part of his endeavour, Pinkathon (pinkathon.in), touted as ‘India Biggest Womens Marathon’, his organisation United Sisters Foundation (USF) has held many events where women have run wearing their daily attire or either saris, salwar kameez or even burqas.

Milind Soman running in a dhoti 
to prove that clothes should not be
a barrier.

This August 15, he began his 42-km run called ‘Pinkdependence Day Run’ at 10:00 am from Millennium Indraprastha Park and ended it at 6:00 pm at Murthal – with a few pit stops.

He was not alone. About 150 women joined him briefly in a three-hour run.

It was done entirely to highlight how women from all age groups battle various obstacles that prevent them from becoming a part of the global phenomenon of running for health.

The run was a promotional move for the upcoming seventh edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon in collaboration USF on October 20.

It all began with Soman wondering why women were not running in conventional public marathons.

The answers he found and the steps he’s taken with his foundation from over seven years now has mushroomed into a global agenda.

Pinkathon 2019 being the day where women in 87 cities across 12 countries from 191 locations organised by volunteers will run as a gesture in self-care and thereby do a huge favour to themselves.

“Within the community of women, there are communities further isolated. Like the visually impaired, cancer survivors, those over 50-60 years of age, new mothers... We also found that women felt intimidated running with thousands of men.

Then often women are guilt-tripped when they take a timeout for themselves away from their families. Even though women are always active... right from the time they wake up, tending to kids, jobs, careers, in-laws and husbands.

Our message to women is that it’s not about running, or distance, or speed, but just take time out to focus on yourself physically, mentally and emotionally,” says Soman.

Pinkathon training sessions are on in full-swing where participants meet once a week to run, do yoga, listen to nutrition experts.

Women like Soman’s mother who’s in her 80s and the current 104-year-old mascot further motivate the participants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Milind Soman Pinkathon India Biggest Womens Marathon Pinkdependence Day Run
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp