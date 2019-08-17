'Take time out for yourselves, women': A message from Milind Soman

By Express News Service

One of the most stylish moments of the 73rd edition of Indian Independence was seeing swimmer, sportsman and model Milind Soman run the streets of Delhi barefoot, in a dhoti and tee with Tricolour in hand. “I always run in a dhoti when it’s a festival, just to show that clothes should not be a barrier,” says the 53-year-old.

As part of his endeavour, Pinkathon (pinkathon.in), touted as ‘India Biggest Womens Marathon’, his organisation United Sisters Foundation (USF) has held many events where women have run wearing their daily attire or either saris, salwar kameez or even burqas.

Milind Soman running in a dhoti

to prove that clothes should not be

a barrier.

This August 15, he began his 42-km run called ‘Pinkdependence Day Run’ at 10:00 am from Millennium Indraprastha Park and ended it at 6:00 pm at Murthal – with a few pit stops.

He was not alone. About 150 women joined him briefly in a three-hour run.

It was done entirely to highlight how women from all age groups battle various obstacles that prevent them from becoming a part of the global phenomenon of running for health.

The run was a promotional move for the upcoming seventh edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon in collaboration USF on October 20.

It all began with Soman wondering why women were not running in conventional public marathons.

The answers he found and the steps he’s taken with his foundation from over seven years now has mushroomed into a global agenda.

Pinkathon 2019 being the day where women in 87 cities across 12 countries from 191 locations organised by volunteers will run as a gesture in self-care and thereby do a huge favour to themselves.

“Within the community of women, there are communities further isolated. Like the visually impaired, cancer survivors, those over 50-60 years of age, new mothers... We also found that women felt intimidated running with thousands of men.

Then often women are guilt-tripped when they take a timeout for themselves away from their families. Even though women are always active... right from the time they wake up, tending to kids, jobs, careers, in-laws and husbands.

Our message to women is that it’s not about running, or distance, or speed, but just take time out to focus on yourself physically, mentally and emotionally,” says Soman.

Pinkathon training sessions are on in full-swing where participants meet once a week to run, do yoga, listen to nutrition experts.

Women like Soman’s mother who’s in her 80s and the current 104-year-old mascot further motivate the participants.