The Decor Remedy: Marrying greens with metal finish

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The final boarding call gives her the jitters. Huffing and puffing she runs to the gate, puts our call on hold, and checks herself in. She’s out of breath, but not will. No, Ayushi Jain won’t abruptly hang up even at the cost of missing her flight. The Clinical Psychologist turned Home Decor Designer says she cannot afford to take anything for granted. “I’ve built my brand, The Decor Remedy [thedecorremedy.com], painstakingly and single-handedly, and if someone has reached out showing interest, it’s of utmost importance to me,” says the 29-year-old, about her new collection.

These are interior ornamentation for the home, designed with trending elements such as copper, wood and gold metal.

At the outset of every new collection, she asks herself one questions: Will this add value to space or will it simply be another piece in the crowd? “This simple reflection has helped me turn mundane objects into unique pieces. There are coasters, frames, trays, planters, candle stands and more but all have received an unusual design treatment,” she says.

All products are functional and easily maintainable. Her planters are an exciting component adding a sophisticated metal edge to any decor space.

We love the dull gold embossed set and the elegant champagne gold one, both with tall, slender leg stands. “How we all struggle with the ill effects of air pollution. These planters work wonderfully to clear a bit of air toxicity. The greens will offset the metal finish gracefully,” says the entrepreneur, who is a fan of metallic finishes.

She has consciously stayed away from colour. But soon, she will use pastels for the first time.

Even though she has left the field of psychology, she reads hypothesis and case studies in her free time.

She loves the subject immensely but having worked in hospitals, rehabs, and autistic schools, she developed severe health side effects. “A kind of somberness was setting in seeing this dark side of life. I was having sleepless nights and pangs of anxiety,” she says, adding, “But my education made me rethink the way we take life for granted. I am a more humble person today,” says Jain, who worked with Dr Vishal Chabhra, a physiatrist at Fortis now. “I have a great relationship with him. He is my guiding light,” she says.

She is still learning but all on the job, and through personal life observations, just like she did psychology.

While she was doing her Masters in Clinical Psychology at Amity University Gurgaon, she was sharing a flat with eight girls.

This taught her more about people and behaviour than any academic course could have. And now she is that learning for her business to understand vendor behaviour, predict trends, and assess customer psychology through a hybrid design and psychology.