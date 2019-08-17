Home Cities Delhi

Warring ends: Kapil Mishra joins saffron ranks with AAP rebel

With Mishra's disqualification, the Assembly seat of Karawal Nagar, which was with Kapil Mishra, is now vacant.

Published: 17th August 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari Vijay Goel and Shyam Jaju in New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari Vijay Goel and Shyam Jaju in New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former AAP minister Kapil Mishra and AAP women’s wing chief Richa Pandey joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju and Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari inducted the duo at an event which was attended by former Union minister Vijay Goel and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta.

Terming the occasion an emotional moment for him, Mishra accused the AAP of taking a U-turn from its principles and anti-corruption stand of the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement, from which it was born.

​“I was feeling helpless for the past few years due to the murder of the anti-corruption movement, lies and manipulations of the party. Joining the BJP, I feel like a man who has finally reached the shore,” Mishra said.

Incidentally, his mother Annapurna Mishra is a BJP leader as well as a former east Delhi mayor She was also present at the event. 

“I welcome Mishra and Pandey into BJP, and hope they will serve Delhi by following the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” said Tiwari.

Earlier this month, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified Mishra under the anti-defection law after he campaigned for the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in May.
 

Mishra, elected from Karawal Nagart, has challenged his disqualification in Delhi High Court.

Speculation over Mishra joining the BJP were making rounds since he started criticising AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal after being removed as a minister in May 2017.

Subsequently, he was often seen with several Delhi BJP leaders and shared the stage with them at public events.Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Mishra said the AAP chief was seen with Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal, and NCP boss Sharad Pawar against whom AAP volunteers once faced police lathis during protests.

The former minister said he would work to end the ‘negativity’ in Delhi by helping the BJP win the Assembly elections.

Pandey, who also was an AAP spokesperson, said the AAP had been formed in search of ‘alternative politics’. “But I realised the alternative politics I was seeking was not there at the Rouse Avenue (AAP headquarters).

It is here in the BJP,” she said. “Aam Aadmi Party has become a ‘khas’ (special) party of ‘khas’ people,” she claimed.

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey join BJP in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari Vijay Goel and Shyam Jaju in New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

LOOSE CANNON

Mishra had termed PM Narendra Modi as an “ISI agent” after the Pathankot terror attack. 

Mishra had claimed former CM Sheila Dikshit was involved in a D400-cr water tanker scam.

The rebel MLA had asked Kejriwal to quit for AAP’s donation scam or “he will drag him by the collar and take him to Tihar”

He had put up banners on flyovers calling Kejriwal “corrupt” and urging the people to join his stir against the AAP chief.

Had mocked Kejriwal on his birthday and released ‘AK Teri Kursi Gol’, a musical video that attacked the CM over alleged corruption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Mishra BJP Richa Pandey aap defection
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp