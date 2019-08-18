Home Cities Delhi

Assembly battle soon but Delhi Congress headless

Requesting anonymity, a senior party leader said the party was yet to find a face with as much public appeal as Sheila Dikshit.

Published: 18th August 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even after close to a month since Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit passed away, the grand old party is struggling to find a replacement in the national capital where Assembly elections will be held in about six months.

The deliberations on the next head have propped up speculation that among those being considered for the top job are cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab and Bihar's actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Singh.

The Delhi unit admits it too is in the dark.

"We have no role in the selection of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief. It is for senior party leaders to decide," one Delhi leader said.

ALSO READ: Amid talk of becoming new Delhi Congress chief, Shatrughan says will do his best

Requesting anonymity, a senior party leader said the party was yet to find a face with as much public appeal as Dikshit, who was three-time Chief Minister of Delhi.

"There cannot be a replacement for Dikshit. Also, in a short period, the new chief will have a responsibility to lead the party in the Assembly elections. The party has some names in mind but this will be too soon to say anything," the leader said.

"The Congress had no President after Rahul Gandhi resigned. Now, Sonia Gandhi has taken over. So we are expecting a name to be announced by August end."

Among the leaders in the Delhi unit are its three Working Presidents -- Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia, who are relatively junior to other leaders including Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and J.P. Agarwal.

ALSO READ: No decision yet on Navjot Singh Sidhu as Delhi Congress chief, says PC Chacko

Maken had been a DPCC chief earlier and had resigned because of health issues while other leaders do not have a mass appeal like Dikshit.

Lovely could also have been a potential leader but for his switching over to the BJP for a short period.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are crucial for the Congress as it will given an opening to bounce back in a city it ruled for 15 long years until an AAP tsunami destroyed it -- sweeping 67 of the 70 seats in 2015. Three seats went to the BJP.

While the Congress is looking for a face in Delhi, its rivals BJP and AAP have already started work on fighting the Assembly elections.

The death of Dikshit on July 20 came as a shock to the Congress, which now has no leader of her stature.

The 81-year-old was Delhi Chief Minister from 1998 and 2013 and was named the party chief in January, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, to strengthen the party in the city.

After ruling the city for 15 years, the Congress secured a vote share of 24.55 per cent in the 2013 Assembly polls, which dropped to just 9.65 per cent in the 2015 Assembly polls.

After Dikshit came back as chief, the Congress vote share went up to 22.46 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from 15.10 per cent in 2014. Under her leadership, the Congress secured the second position in Delhi after the BJP, from being third in recent elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly elections Delhi Assembly polls Delhi elections 2019 Delhi polls 2019 Delhi Congress Delhi
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp