Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Two men stabbed by auto driver and friends for asking not to trouble their sister

The victims were stabbed in a market when a clash broke out between them and Anoop, the man who was troubling their sister, and his friends.

Published: 18th August 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two men were stabbed for allegedly asking a man to stop troubling their sister in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Friday evening, the police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested an accused in connection with the case.

The victims have been identified as Nitesh, Delhi University's first-year student and Mahesh, staffer at a private hospital who were stabbed by Anoop Rathore, an auto-rickshaw driver.

"The victims had gone to a nearby market where the accused was already present with his friends. The victims asked Anoop not to trouble their sister and stay away from her after which a scuffle broke out between the two groups," said a senior police officer.

During the scuffle, the accused and his friends stabbed the duo and fled from the spot.

"A PCR call was made by the locals and the two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are undergoing treatment. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused," said a senior police officer.

Police are looking for other accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sangam Vihar Eve teasing Anoop Rathore
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp