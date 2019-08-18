Home Cities Delhi

Woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Delhi's Nizamuddin

According to police, the victim is 80 per cent burnt and has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The incident happened on August 16 and she is unable to give a statement due to her burn injuries.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A woman was allegedly set ablaze on Sunday by her in-laws in Nizamuddin area here.

The victim is a widow and is survived by three daughters.

"On the complaint of family, police has registered case under 307 IPC and other relevant sections. Statement of accused persons are being recorded," DCP South East Delhi, Chinmay Biswal said.

Further investigation is underway. 

Delhi Nizamuddin Delhi crime Delhi crimes against women
