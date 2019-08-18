Woman delivers baby amid AIIMS Delhi fire chaos

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Even as a fire swept through parts of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) doctors at the hospital helped to successfully deliver a baby girl on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old woman who was admitted in the gynaecology ward on Saturday morning, went into labour while the staff of the medical centre ran from one ward to another to evacuate patients in the emergency ward.

ALSO READ: AIIMS starts internal enquiry into fire disaster in Delhi

According to medical practitioners, the pregnant woman was immediately rushed to the operation theatre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences of the Institute for the delivery.

Around 9:30 in the evening, as the firefighters attempted to douse the fame, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

ALSO READ: Delhi Fire Service chief Vipin Kental blames AIIMS for losses in fire

The fire broke out in the PC Block of AIIMS on Saturday. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service. The incident caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block.