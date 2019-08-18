Home Cities Delhi

Woman delivers baby amid AIIMS Delhi fire chaos

Around 9:30 in the evening, as the firefighters attempted to douse the fame, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Published: 18th August 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Even as a fire swept through parts of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) doctors at the hospital helped to successfully deliver a baby girl on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old woman who was admitted in the gynaecology ward on Saturday morning, went into labour while the staff of the medical centre ran from one ward to another to evacuate patients in the emergency ward.

ALSO READ: AIIMS starts internal enquiry into fire disaster in Delhi

According to medical practitioners, the pregnant woman was immediately rushed to the operation theatre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences of the Institute for the delivery.

Around 9:30 in the evening, as the firefighters attempted to douse the fame, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

ALSO READ: Delhi Fire Service chief Vipin Kental blames AIIMS for losses in fire

The fire broke out in the PC Block of AIIMS on Saturday. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service. The incident caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Delhi Delhi Delhi fire AIIMS Delhi fire
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp