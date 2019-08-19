Home Cities Delhi

Delhi woman fights for life after being set on fire by in-laws

The victim had lost her husband about three years ago and had been staying at her in-laws’ house along with her three daughters. 

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express illustrations))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman is in serious condition in a city hospital, having suffered 80 per cent burns after she was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws in central Delhi’s Nizamuddin basti, police said on Sunday.  The victim has been identified as Yasmin Alvi.

A senior police officer said that the incident was reported on Friday and six accused persons had been taken into custody. “They are being questioned,” he said.

An FIR under Sections 34 (Criminal act done by several persons) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station against the six on a complaint by the victim’s eight-year-old daughter, a witness in the case.

She told police that on August 16, when she returned home from her tuition class along with her two younger sisters, she saw her mother burning.

“When I heard my mother’s cry, I ran upstairs and saw that her clothes had caught fire. She was holding my aunts. When they saw me, they ran away. I put water on her to douse the fire and my mother told me that my aunts and uncles had set her on fire with kerosene oil,” the girl said, adding then she made a PCR call and informed the police.

“I was really scared and I was taken by my maternal aunt to her house,” the complainant said. 
The victim was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. 

On Sunday, the victim’s statement was recorded by the subdivisional magistrate and she confirmed the allegations made in the FIR.

The victim had lost her husband about three years ago and had been staying at her in-laws' house along with her three daughters. 

