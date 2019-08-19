Ex-CBSE director, retd police officers join BJP in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former CBSE director and retired police officers joined the BJP's Delhi wing on Monday.

Retired officers, senior advocates of the Supreme Court, industrialists, social activists, engineers and a large number of professionals working in multi-national companies joined the BJP in the presence of national vice-president and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, according to a statement issued by the party.

Bhairon Singh Gurjar, who retired as additional commissioner from the Delhi Police, former CBSE director Pritam Singh, retired ACP Mohammad Iqbal, Public Prosecutor Charan Das, retired executive engineer Suresh Chandra, retired metropolitan magistrate SS Nimesh, Supreme Court senior advocate T S Varun and businessman Anil Aggarwal, were among those who joined the party, it said.

According to the statement, retired senior officer from the President's house Samar Mandal, social activist Nisha Chaudhary, along with hundreds of advocates, joined the BJP.