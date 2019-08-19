Four injured in house collapse in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four people were injured after the roof of a house collapsed on them while they were asleep in Delhi's Jharoda part-2 on Monday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Vipin (25), Rajan Kumar (20), Kundan (18) and Vikas (18) have been admitted to a hospital, they said.

A senior fire official said they received a call about the collapse at 6.45 am, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The house was old, had a ground floor with four rooms.

The roof of the room where the victims were sleeping collapsed, the official said.

One of the victims suffered head injuries, another had his left leg fractured.

The other two men had minor injures and were discharged after first-aid, the official added.