From September 5, SpiceJet, IndiGo flights at Delhi airport to shift operations from T2 to T3

At present, GoAir fully and SpiceJet and IndiGo partially operate their domestic flights from T2 terminal.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi airport on Monday said that SpiceJet and IndiGo airlines would shift their flight operations to T3 terminal from September 5 due to expansion works at T2.

"SpiceJet to shift its operation from T2 to T3 entirely; while IndiGo to partially move its operation from T2 to T3...This will result in the passenger load at T2 to reduce by 27 per cent," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) - which operates the Delhi airport - said in a press release.

The movement will take place with effect from 00:01 hours on September 5.

IndiGo 5000 series flights will shift to T3 terminal.

GoAir will continue its domestic operations from T2 terminal.

Post completion of infrastructure enhancement at T2, the terminal will be able to handle 18 million passengers per annum (MPPA), up from current 15 MPPA, the DIAL said.

Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3 terminal.

The revamped Terminal 2 was opened in October 2017, which saw the partial shifting of flight operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo, and complete shifting of GoAir from Terminal 1.

