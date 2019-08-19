Home Cities Delhi

Property dispute led to attack, says sister of Delhi woman who was set ablaze by in-laws

They keep crying. (They) are really worried. They saw their mother burning.

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Yasmin lost her husband three years ago, her family suggested that she get remarried, but she refused, and today, when she is struggling for life at a hospital here, her younger sister regrets having let her stay with her in-laws who, she alleged, had attacked her over a property dispute.  

“She was being physically and mentally tortured for the last few years, but she never agreed to get remarried. She said she wanted to live with the memories of her husband and didn’t want anyone else in her life but her three daughters,” Yasmin’s sister Arshi Naz told this newspaper. 

Yasmin’s eldest daughter, aged eight, who called the police after the incident, is a diabetic, said Naz.
“Baji (sister) was somehow managing the expenses as her in-laws had stopped supporting her fully. They wanted her to leave the house... after her husband’s death, she and her children were a liability for them.

ALSO READ: Woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Delhi's Nizamuddin

She asked for her share in the house as she had three girls to take care of, and they set her on fire,” Naz said. According to her, Yasmin had gone to court to claim her share of the property. 

“They used to give her about Rs 5,000 a month. It was getting difficult for her. So she kept stressing on her (deceased) husband’s share being given to her daughters... she didn’t ask for it to be willed in her name. She told them that she wanted money for her daughters’ care, their education,” said Naz. 

“They have ruined her life. Her daughters are staying with me. They keep crying. (They) are really worried. They saw their mother burning. They are in shock. We tell them their mother will be fine, she will be treated and will be back home,” she said, adding that she wanted strict action against the accused.

