South African woman held with heroin worth Rs 20 crore at Delhi's IGI airport

The drug was seized and the woman arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Heroin

For representational purposes (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A South African woman has been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying nearly five kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore, an official said on Monday.

She arrived at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday from South Africa via Doha by Qatar Airlines flight, he said.

The woman was intercepted by the Customs officers after she had crossed the Green Channel, the official said, adding that her personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of white coloured powdery substance with granules.

The powdery substance, recovered from two brown coloured packets concealed in a checked-in trolley bag, was found to be heroin weighing in total 4,900 g valued at Rs 20 crore, he said.

The drug was seized and the woman arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.

Comments

