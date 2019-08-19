Home Cities Delhi

Stage set to classics: Kathak dancer Shipra Joshi talks about her forthcoming solo rendition in Delhi

It is set to the musical composition of Sami Ullah Khan and ollowing this will be teen taal, where dancer Shipra Joshi will showcase the traditional repertoire of Kathak.

Published: 19th August 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kathak dancer Shipra Joshi at one of her earlier performances

Kathak dancer Shipra Joshi at one of her earlier performances

By  Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

In the vast ocean of Kathak, dancer Shipra Joshi, 30, is a tiny drop but a significant one. She doesn’t remember the last time she ate a proper meal in the last week. This happens before every performance, she tells us.

It’s the angst to succeed, to make a difference. It’s also to not remain that tiny drop but to become something larger and greater. So every chance she gets to showcase her expertise, she takes it up with gusto.

August 21 will pose one such opportunity with her solo rendition at The Raza Foundation’s Aarambh-XV, a classical music and dance presentation. 

ALSO READ: Where yoga and dance meet

At present a repertory dancer with Kathak Kendra, she cherishes every bit of her time learning and performing with a host of gifted people, but an independent performance is what her heart craves for. Whenever there is a chance like this time, she hibernates in a maddening rut to achieve. 
 

Joshi will open her performance with Mere Gali Mei Ayo ji Ghanshayam.

“Here Meera is exercising her right over Krishna and guiding him to come to meet her from the back door to avoid the glares of others. Meera has developed a pious image of Lord Krishna in her mind and she is even visualising him in front of her and telling Lord Krishna to not to call her name,” explains Joshi. 

Set in Raag Maand, it shows Meera’s ultimate devotion. It is set to the musical composition of Sami Ullah Khan. Following this will be teen taal, where she showcases the traditional repertoire of Kathak.

ALSO READ: The Kathak charisma

The conclusion will come in the form of a mythological tale from the life of Lord Krishna. “Kathak is widely known for Katha Kahe so Kathak Kahawe. I will support this tradition by presenting a story of Pootna vadh where as a newborn Lord Krishna kills demon Pootna during the breastfeeding incidence,” says the dancer.

Joshi says she owes her accomplishments to her guru (teacher) Prerana Shrimali, who blessed her with the understanding of the subtleties of Kathak and its execution with grace. Empowered with this awareness, she has made dancing a full-time career.

Though she’s faced significant opposition from her parents who worried that she wouldn’t be able to sustain a living, Joshi has worked towards restoring their faith in her and she works hard every day to keep it that way. 

The evening will see Joshi accompanied by other artistes such as flute by Rajat Prassana and Bharatnatyam by Radhika Kathal. August 21, at 5.30 pm, Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Kathak Dancers Delhi Dance Shows The Raza Foundation Shipra Joshi Triveni Kala Sangam
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp