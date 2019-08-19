Three-year-old dies as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A three-year-old girl died on Monday after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said.

The incident took place at around 4. 30 pm in Ankur Enclave, they said. The girl was taken to GTB hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

In a separate incident, four people were injured after the roof of a house collapsed on them while they were asleep in Delhi's Jharoda part-2 on Monday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Vipin (25), Rajan Kumar (20), Kundan (18) and Vikas (18) were admitted to a hospital, they said.

A senior fire official said they received a call about the collapse at 6.45 am, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The old house had four rooms. The roof of the room where the victims were sleeping collapsed, the official said.

One of the victims suffered head injuries, another had his left leg fractured. The other two men had minor injures and were discharged after first-aid, the official added.