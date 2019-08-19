Two women jump to death from buildings in separate cases

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two women allegedly committed suicide after jumping off buildings in separate incidents in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, police said on Monday.

Both the women were patients with depression and took the extreme step on Sunday, police said, as they ruled out foul play in the cases.

In the first incident, a 55-year-old woman allegedly jumped off the third floor of a building in Dhirpur village, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kamlesh Devi. The police were informed about the incident at around 6 am, a senior police officer said.

She was taken to Sant Parmanand Hospital by her family members where she was declared brought dead, police said. Devi had been under depression for the last 35 years, they said.

In the second incident, an elderly woman committed suicide after jumping off the third floor of a building in Vijay Nagar, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suman Anand (85). The police were informed about the incident at around 1.15 pm, following which she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

She was a depression patient from the past nine months, they said.