Water level in Yamuna crosses warning mark, Kejriwal calls meeting to assess situation

The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on Monday and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage.

A train passes the Old Yamuna bridge underneath which the water level is expected to rise further after water was released from Hathnikund in Haryana. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The water level in the River Yamuna crossed the warning mark on Monday, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a meeting of departments concerned to assess the situation and review arrangements in place.

The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on Monday and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage at 6 pm on Sunday, an official said.

"The CM has called a meeting of all departments concerned on Monday afternoon to assess the situation and review arrangements made to deal with the situation," a government official said.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand rains: 10 killed in cloudbursts in Uttarkashi district

The Delhi government on Sunday sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark "Water level is rising due to heavy rains as well as release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage and water level of Yamuna may rise up to 207 metres by 10 am tomorrow, putting at risk to public life and property," the East Delhi district had said in its order.

It had directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on Monday.

Haryana released several lakhs cusecs of water in intervals on Sunday.

At 5 pm, 8.14 lakh cusecs water was released from the barrage, he had said.

