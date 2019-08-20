BJP to target college students for its membership drive in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the final lap of its enrolment drive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi will reach out to youth studying in colleges in the national capital, encouraging them to sign up for its membership.



So far, the saffron outfit has enlisted about 14.5 lakh new members, 50, 000 more than the target set by its central leadership.

“We are expected to cross 15.5 lakh in remaining two days. Tomorrow, our youth wing leaders will be stationed outside 50 colleges in the city to persuade students to join the BJP in large numbers.



For the next two days, our seven MPs, MLAs, and councillors will also be seen on roads making members along with other workers,” said Harshdeep Malhotra, former east Delhi mayor, who is the co-convener of the drive.



In Delhi, the new membership drive was launched on July 7. The deadline was August 11, however, it was extended to August 20.

“It was a decision taken by the central leadership as the Parliament session was prolonged, due to which MPs could not participate in the activity. Hence the deadline was revised,” said Malhotra.



The national membership campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on July 6. The Delhi BJP had 14 lakh verified members.



After the enrolment campaign, the state unit will start registration for active membership.

For any post in the party and to contest an election on a party ticket, one has to be an active member, for which the fee is Rs 200. As per the records of the last membership drive, the state unit of BJP has 22, 000 active members.

The party is expected to initiate the election process for various party posts after the completion of the process of registration of active members.