Home Cities Delhi

Dastkar Delhi monsoon mela: Crafts for the people

Soon to be launched in the capital, Dastkar Delhi Monsoon Mela is one such endeavour that will bring 80 crafts under one banner.

Published: 20th August 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Snapshots of the previous Dastkar melas that showcased a variety of India’s craft and textile traditions

Snapshots of the previous Dastkar melas that showcased a variety of India’s craft and textile traditions

By Express News Service

Rarely can a craft festival straddle both responsibilities with equal ease: stay concerned about the interests of craftsmen and give a vivid experience to visitors.

Soon to be launched in the capital, Dastkar Delhi Monsoon Mela is one such endeavour that will bring 80 crafts under one banner.

Sonal Khada, Communications Manager, Dastkar, speaks with The Morning Standard on how the fair differs from its previous editions.

“Until last year, we focused on exhibiting only interior design products. Having replaced that with the Monsoon Mela, this year we are targeting a vast collection of clothing, footwear, bags and jewelry.

Crafts and craftspeople, workshops and cultural performances, and cuisines from across the country at Dastkar Delhi Monsoon Mela. | ( Photo | Dastkar Facebook )

Apart from products, we have also worked with well-renowned Kalighat painters Mamuni Chitrakar and Sameer Chitrakar from West Bengal in order to create a set of hand painted umbrellas for our display at the mela.”

But the fair, apart from providing a hearty shopping experience to the visitor, also focuses on enriching people with cultural aspect of different Indian states.

A number of craft workshops will have craftspeople teach various embroideries and natural dyeing processes. Visitors can enjoy various cultural performances from North East India, especially Assam and Manipur. Even food enthusiasts will get the chance to taste several authentic Indian cuisines.

Shelly Jain, Head of programme and People Team, speaks about the focus of the organisation.

“At Dastkar, we ensure complete focus on crafts and craftspeople. To be able to exhibit at fair, participants must work with traditional craftskills.

In case of contemporary designers, we ensure that the products are being produced via collaborative efforts between designers and craftspeople.

All machine-made goods are barred from the exhibition, and we focus on everything handmade.

We support participants who do not have a retail outlet by promoting and exhibiting their work at our mela. Hence, one of the main criteria is having no retail outlet within Delhi and NCR.”

At Nature Bazaar, New Delhi
On  August 22 - September 2

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dastkar Delhi Monsoon Mela Dastkar Sonal Khada
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp