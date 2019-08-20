Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews work on Signature bridge gallery

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday inspected the progress of work on the viewing gallery of the Signature Bridge. The gallery is likely to be opened to visitors by the end of September.

Standing at a height of 165 metres, the gallery will mark the end of construction in the first phase. The lifts currently being used for construction work will be dismantled over the next few weeks as the structure is deemed ready for the viewing public.

In its second phase, the government will develop the bridge and its surrounding areas as an international tourist destination. Among the amenities to be added in this phase are biodiversity parks, amphitheatres, markets, riverfront beautification props and other similar structures on the banks of the Yamuna.



The bridge would be developed as the lifeline of the city’s tourism sector.

During inspection, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that commuters using the bridge face no inconvenience. He also directed officials of the tourism department to beautify the access points to the viewing gallery.