Delhi gets 25 new buses with hydraulic lifts, GPS tracker and panic buttons

The 25 new buses are equipped with hydraulic lifts for differently-abled commuters, besides CCTV cameras, GPS, and panic buttons.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flags-off the first lot of 1 000 buses with unique features at the Rajghat Cluster Depot in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flags-off the first lot of 1 000 buses with unique features at the Rajghat Cluster Depot in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the first 25 of 1,000 new buses fitted with unique features with a promise to receive the rest by January next year. 

The 25 new buses, under the cluster scheme include hydraulic lifts for differently-abled passengers, GPS for tracking the bus, panic buttons, rear surveillance cameras with the control room which will also help in women safety and anti-vandalism seats.   

“Today is a day of happiness for Delhiites since it marks the beginning of arrival of 3,000 new buses for Delhi. There were a lot of difficulties, but I am happy that all those hurdles have been overcome and finally the delivery of buses has started and the first lot has today hit the roads,” Kejriwal said at the Rajghat Depot where the buses had arrived. 

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Who had thought that there would be petitions filed against increasing the bus fleet for improving public transport of Delhi? We had to fight till the SC, but we are happy that finally the buses are here.”

The schedule for arrival of the buses has been given by the government and the next lot of 125 buses will arrive next month. It will be followed with 170 buses in October, 175 in November, 185 in December and 320 in January next year. 

“The existing fleet of cluster buses is 1,679 buses and induction of balance buses under Cluster Scheme was delayed primarily due to non-availability of bus depot space,” said a government statement. 

