Delhi Government to rejuvenate 12 ailing water bodies

The Delhi government is seeking to replenish groundwater sources in a planned manner as the city’s groundwater table has gone down due to overexploitation and rapid urbanisation of the city.

Published: 20th August 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and power minister Satyendar Jain during a press conference in New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and power minister Satyendar Jain during a press conference in New Delhi | ARUN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of Delhi Jal Board on Monday in which he approved rejuvenation of 12 water bodies using phytorid wastewater treatment technology, and the extension of the scheme for regularisation of commercial unauthorised water connections.

The Board approved the extension of the scheme for regularisation of unauthorised water connections at a nominal charge of Rs 500 per connection for domestic consumers and Rs 1,500 for commercial and industrial connections until March 31, 2020.
 

According to the government, the implementation of the scheme by the board will bring more consumers into its authorised water connection network.

During the meeting, it was also decided that in order to prevent fatal accidents involving field workers carrying out desilting and cleaning of sewer lines, drains, and septic tanks, the government will distribute 4,000 safety kits to them.

As per approvals given in a previous meeting, the water authority has taken up the work of rejuvenating 155 water bodies.

Of the 12 water bodies that will be rejuvenated, six have a capacity to treat 400 kilolitres per day (KLD) of wastewater. They are at Mungeshpur, Nangal Thakran, Punjab Khore, Dera Mandi, Dhichaunkalan, Burari and Kamalpur Majra Burari.

Six other water bodies can treat 150 KLD of wastewater, and are located at Ibrahimpur, Karala, Daulatpur, Dhool Siras, Neelwaal, and Tikrikalan.

 

