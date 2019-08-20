National Green Tribunal refuses to modify order on landfill sites in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has refused to modify its order asking the Delhi Cantonment Board to contribute Rs 20 crore for clearing garbage dumps at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla landfill sites.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there is no ground to modify the July 17 order.



However, it added that the cantonment board is free to talk to the Chief Secretary for “any other appropriate arrangement”.



(With PTI inputs)