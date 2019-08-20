Home Cities Delhi

Solicitor general’s wife robbed of her phone in Delhi

A senior advocate, Mehta recently represented the central government in Supreme Court in cases related to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched the mobile phone of the wife of the Solicitor General of India in central Delhi’s Mandi House area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 7.30 pm. while she was walking on the road in front of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) auditorium, located on the Tansen Marg, Todermal Road.

“She had just stepped out of the auditorium after attending an event when two men on a bike attacked her. They also tried to snatch her chain,” a police officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

According to police, the victim was not able to recall details about the accused. She told police that there was no number plate on the bike. “She was not able to see their faces and couldn’t recall other details,” a senior police officer said, adding further investigation was on.

“Our team is looking into the matter. We are in the process of collecting the CCTV footage of the area to take the probe ahead,” he said.

As many as 3,808 cases of snatching were registered with the police till July this year.

 

