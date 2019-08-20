This Delhi based NGO aims to end hunger, food wastage with free community refrigerators

Home Cities Delhi

Feeding India (FI) has launched a campaign called Happy Fridge wherein people can put their excess food in community fridges.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city-based non-governmental organisation is encouraging local communities to contribute to addressing the issues of hunger and food wastage by installing community fridges across the country.

Feeding India (FI) has launched a campaign called Happy Fridge wherein people can put their excess food in community fridges installed at residential and commercial spaces.

“Through the community fridges, we involve residents to re-distribute consumable healthy food to those in need, thereby reducing food wastage and creating a dignified means.

The residents donate good quality food in the allotted slots of the fridge, which anyone in need can take,” said Srishti Jain, co-founder of Feeding India.

The non-profit group has installed 47 fridges so far in residential complexes and markets across 19 cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ranchi, Kanpur and Patna.

“Each of these fridges can serve 1,500-2,000 meals a month. The organisation has already received more than 550 applications from people across India to help set up free community fridges,” Jain said.

The servicing and repair of the fridge too will be taken care of by FI and its corporate partner team.

