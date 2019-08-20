True challenger: Kia Motors Corporation arrives on Indian soil with Seltos

Vikram Gour By

Kia Motors Corporation arrives on Indian soil with a vehicle designed primarily for our roads. The South Korea-based brand is set to debut in the country with their SUV, Seltos.

Sharp design



Seltos is a good looking SUV that boasts chiselled lines, fantastic proportions and attention to detail that will put other vehicles in its category to shame. Designed as a premium five-seater, the model is destined to turn heads.



You get the trademark tiger grille flanked by a very snazzy set of LED headlights, an edgy front bumper that houses neat fog lights, functional roof rails, 17-inch alloys and smart taillights. If you opt for the GT Line you get a front bumper insert and a rear diffuser finished in brushed silver with red accents.

Upmarket cabin



Step inside and you will be greeted by one of the finest cabins in this segment of SUVs. It has an upmarket appeal and has been finished in fine materials that include premium plastics, fabrics and leatherette. The fit and finish are outstanding and so is the space on board for all passengers.



In terms of equipment, the Kia Seltos is a feature-rich model. Depending on the variant, you get components that include climate control air-conditioning, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver seat, HUD, a sunroof, mood lighting that syncs with the music you play on the Bose system, a multi-function steering wheel and a nice large touch-controlled infotainment system.



You also get the manufacturer’s UVO next-gen connected system which offers over 37 connectivity solutions that include voice control, SOS, emergency services, concierge services, geo-fencing, and vehicle tracking.

Powerful engines



The brand offers the Seltos with a 1.5 litre VGT diesel unit that delivers 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The petrol variant is the 1.4 litre T-GDI motor that churns out 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque.



This engine delivers fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl while the diesel is touted to return 20 kmpl. Both versions will be available with manual and automatic transmission options.



There is also a 7-speed DCT with the 1.4 litre petrol engine and that is our pick of the lot. Depending on the model, you also get multiple drive modes that include Eco, Normal and Sport plus terrain modes for Mud and Sand driving conditions.

Our verdict



Kia Seltos ticks all the right boxes in terms of creature comforts, safety and performance. This fun-to-drive machine offers exceptional ride quality as well. Expected to be priced aggressively in the Rs 11-17 lakh range.

