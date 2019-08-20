Home Cities Delhi

True challenger: Kia Motors Corporation arrives on Indian soil with Seltos

Seltos is a good looking SUV that boasts chiselled lines, fantastic proportions and attention to detail that will put other vehicles in its category to shame.

Published: 20th August 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Kia Motors Corporation arrives on Indian soil with a vehicle designed primarily for our roads. The South Korea-based brand is set to debut in the country with their SUV, Seltos.

Sharp design

Seltos is a good looking SUV that boasts chiselled lines, fantastic proportions and attention to detail that will put other vehicles in its category to shame. Designed as a premium five-seater, the model is destined to turn heads.

You get the trademark tiger grille flanked by a very snazzy set of LED headlights, an edgy front bumper that houses neat fog lights, functional roof rails, 17-inch alloys and smart taillights. If you opt for the GT Line you get a front bumper insert and a rear diffuser finished in brushed silver with red accents.

Upmarket cabin

Step inside and you will be greeted by one of the finest cabins in this segment of SUVs. It has an upmarket appeal and has been finished in fine materials that include premium plastics, fabrics and leatherette. The fit and finish are outstanding and so is the space on board for all passengers.

In terms of equipment, the Kia Seltos is a feature-rich model. Depending on the variant, you get components that include climate control air-conditioning, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver seat, HUD, a sunroof, mood lighting that syncs with the music you play on the Bose system, a multi-function steering wheel and a nice large touch-controlled infotainment system.

You also get the manufacturer’s UVO next-gen connected system which offers over 37 connectivity solutions that include voice control, SOS, emergency services, concierge services, geo-fencing, and vehicle tracking.

Powerful engines

The brand offers the Seltos with a 1.5 litre VGT diesel unit that delivers 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The petrol variant is the 1.4 litre T-GDI motor that churns out 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque.

This engine delivers fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl while the diesel is touted to return 20 kmpl. Both versions will be available with manual and automatic transmission options.

There is also a 7-speed DCT with the 1.4 litre petrol engine and that is our pick of the lot. Depending on the model, you also get multiple drive modes that include Eco, Normal and Sport plus terrain modes for Mud and Sand driving conditions.

Our verdict

Kia Seltos ticks all the right boxes in terms of creature comforts, safety and performance. This fun-to-drive machine offers exceptional ride quality as well. Expected to be priced aggressively in the Rs 11-17 lakh range.

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders  whocall themselves MotorScribes)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kia Motors Seltos
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp