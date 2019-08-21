Car carrying liquor falls into pond in Delhi, alleged smuggler dead

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An alleged smuggler drowned after the car in which he was carrying illicit liquor fell into a pond in Rohini’s Kanjhawala area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday and the man was identified on Tuesday as Pushpender, 22. He was a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said. Police are verifying whether Pushpender was accompanied by his associates.

The officer said that a PCR call was received at 1 am informing that a Tata Safari car had lost its balance and fallen into the Rani Khera pond.

“A team was sent to the spot and only the car was recovered. It had cartons of illicit liqour bottles stored in the boot space,” he said, adding that after hours of operations, the body was found floating in the pond. “It was recovered with the help of divers.”

Police suspect that the victim was on his way to supply the consignment when the incident occurred. According to information received from locals, there were two men travelling in the car.



A case of negligent driving and under the Excise Act has been registered to further probe the case.