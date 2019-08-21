Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government and east MCD body on their toes to prevent outbreak of epidemics

The Yamuna Bank region, which is under the jurisdiction of EDMC, is constantly under surveillance by its health department. 

Published: 21st August 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna, Ganga rivers flooding

People living in the floodplain of the Yamuna river have been moved to over 2,000 tents set up by various Delhi government agencies. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state government and the East MCD are taking steps to prevent the outbreak of any major epidemic near the swollen river Yamuna.

The Yamuna Bank region, which is under the jurisdiction of EDMC, is constantly under surveillance by its health department. 

“We are spraying insecticide in the vicinity of the tents if there is collection of water, or potential sites for vector-borne diseases. We are also providing liquid chlorine to ensure safe drinking water and ORS packets are being distributed wherever required, as when gastroenteritis is detected,” said an  EDMC official.

ALSO READ: The Delhi Domestic Breeding checkers are unsung and unrewarded

Officials are visiting these areas daily and is taking care of day-to-day replenishment of stocks. “If any specific complaints come up, that is also being looked into. We are taking all preventive measures to minimise any risk. There won’t be any chances of vector-borne diseases,” the official asserted.

The health department has also geared up, with a special team equipped with a stock of medicines assigned for surveillance in flood-affected areas.

“There are less chances of vector-borne disease in floodwaters. The immediate step taken by us is forming a medical team that has been deputed round the clock from Monday to look after those living in shelter homes and whose houses are flooded.

ALSO READ: Monsoon leads to surge in cases of vector-borne diseases in Delhi

So far, one team has been constituted, but we will increase the team numbers as per requirement,” said a senior official from the Directorate General of Health Services.

“There are high chances of hepatitis, gastro-inflammatory diseases, and bacterial infections. However, the long-term issue is psycho-social..,” said Dr MK Daga of Maulana Azad Medical College.  


He noted that the spread of diseases such as typhoid and viral fever was a major issue along with the possibility of vector-borne diseases, which occur after floodwaters recede, leaving behind stagnant water in shallow pools. 

Water-borne ailments

According to doctors, the immediate concern arising from displacement is exposure to water-borne diseases, because the water is contaminated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Delhi Delhi Government Yamuna Bank EDMC
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp