Delhi government and east MCD body on their toes to prevent outbreak of epidemics

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state government and the East MCD are taking steps to prevent the outbreak of any major epidemic near the swollen river Yamuna.



The Yamuna Bank region, which is under the jurisdiction of EDMC, is constantly under surveillance by its health department.

“We are spraying insecticide in the vicinity of the tents if there is collection of water, or potential sites for vector-borne diseases. We are also providing liquid chlorine to ensure safe drinking water and ORS packets are being distributed wherever required, as when gastroenteritis is detected,” said an EDMC official.



Officials are visiting these areas daily and is taking care of day-to-day replenishment of stocks. “If any specific complaints come up, that is also being looked into. We are taking all preventive measures to minimise any risk. There won’t be any chances of vector-borne diseases,” the official asserted.



The health department has also geared up, with a special team equipped with a stock of medicines assigned for surveillance in flood-affected areas.

“There are less chances of vector-borne disease in floodwaters. The immediate step taken by us is forming a medical team that has been deputed round the clock from Monday to look after those living in shelter homes and whose houses are flooded.



So far, one team has been constituted, but we will increase the team numbers as per requirement,” said a senior official from the Directorate General of Health Services.

“There are high chances of hepatitis, gastro-inflammatory diseases, and bacterial infections. However, the long-term issue is psycho-social..,” said Dr MK Daga of Maulana Azad Medical College.





He noted that the spread of diseases such as typhoid and viral fever was a major issue along with the possibility of vector-borne diseases, which occur after floodwaters recede, leaving behind stagnant water in shallow pools.

Water-borne ailments



According to doctors, the immediate concern arising from displacement is exposure to water-borne diseases, because the water is contaminated.