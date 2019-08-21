Delhi government will provide relief materials if there is a shortage: Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday met people affected by the flood and said the government will ensure availability of relief materials if there is any "shortage".

Over 15,000 people living in the Yamuna flood-plains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies after the river water inundated low lying areas.

The Yamuna continued to flow well above the danger mark on Wednesday but Delhi government officials said the water level was constant at 206.60 metres for several hours and was likely to recede.

Kejriwal met the people at tents set up in the Usmanpur area.

"Met the flood-affected people at the Yamuna bank. Most people have left their belongings in their houses but its good thing that there is no loss of life. Arrangements of tents, food, water and medicine have been made. Let us know if there is any shortage, we will immediately do the needful," Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.

The BJP leaders including party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and former Union minister Vijay Goel also met the flood-affected people and offered them help.

Goel alleged that during his visit, people complained about unavailability of tents, toilets and food at the Usman Khadar area.

However, Delhi's Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot said that people living in relief camps were appreciating the efforts of the government.

"Efforts of Delhi Govt being appreciated by people staying in Relief Camps. Food, water and other necessary relief materials being provided. Officers of Revenue Dept in coordination with other Depts are working round the clock," Gahlot tweeted.