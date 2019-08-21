Home Cities Delhi

Got a green thumb? Here is a brief lowdown on the right kind of fertiliser for your plants 

Like all living beings, plants too need light, water and nutrients to grow. Light comes from sun, water comes from rain or irrigation and nutrients from fertilisers.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Fertilisers are either organic (plant or animal based) like manure, bone meal, cotton seed or inorganic that are made from chemicals. 

Fertilisers are either organic (plant or animal based) like manure, bone meal, cotton seed or inorganic that are made from chemicals. 

By Veena Nanda
Express News Service

Like all living beings, plants too need light, water and nutrients to grow. Light comes from sun, water comes from rain or irrigation and nutrients from fertilisers.

Though fertilisers help in growth, plants grown in poorly drained soils, excessive shade, or in places where there is overcrowding do not respond to fertilisers. So before you go ahead with a fertiliser, you must also take care that the soil is well-drained and there is optimum sunlight.

Fertilisers are either organic (plant or animal based) like manure, bone meal, cotton seed or inorganic that are made from chemicals. 

The three main ingredients of a good fertiliser

The three numbers written on any fertiliser container stand for the percentage of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. These figures are always listed in the order N-P-K. For example, a 100 kg bag which has 10-20-10 written on it means it has 10kg nitrogen, 20kg phosphorus and 10kg potassium.

The rest of the content is a carrier like sand, perlite or rice husk. A good fertiliser is one that has all these three ingredients. 

Nitrogen is essential for the overall growth of a plant, be it roots, leaves, stems, flowers or fruits. Nitrogen gives a plant its green colour and is needed to form protein. Lack of nitrogen turns a plant into pale green while excess will kill it.

Phosphorus helps form roots, flowers and fruit. Its deficiency stunts the growth of a plant and results in poor flowering and fruiting.

Potassium is required for many of the chemical processes that allow a plant to grow. Shortage of this ingredient results in stunted growth and yellowing of lower leaves. 

Choosing the right fertiliser

A good fertiliser is one that has twice the amount of phosphorus than that of nitrogen and potassium like 10-20-10 or 12-24-12. These fertilisers are usually easy to find.

But guard against over-feeding your plants with fertiliser as it can damage or even kill them. Also, before putting any fertiliser, get the soil tested so that you can select the type and formula that is required. 

The best time to put fertiliser

Fertiliser is most effective when used on plants at the peak of their growing cycle. This is when the plant is leafing out in case of deciduous species, flowering, or gaining new growth after leaving the dormant winter stage. 

During the monsoon season, the pores in the plants open up, so spraying a fertiliser helps them absorb these easily.

Fertiliser should be added to a potted plant once in every three months, and the best time to add fertiliser is early morning. The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Green Thumb Gardening Fertisliser Plant Nursery
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp