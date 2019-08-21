North India rains: Water level of Yamuna river starts receding, says officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Water level of the Yamuna started receding on Wednesday, but the river still continues to flow above the danger mark, an official said.

According to the Flood Control Room, the water level came down to 206.50 metres at 5 pm from 206.60 metres at 2 pm.

"The water level is likely to recede further as Haryana has so far not released water from the Hathni Kund barrage in large quantity," a government official said.

At 4 pm, only 10,000 cusec water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage.

The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

Due to inundation of low-lying areas, over 15,000 people living in Yamuna floodplains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met people affected by the flood and said the government will ensure that there is nmo shortage of relief materials.

Movement of trains over the old Yamuna bridge ('Lohe wala Pul') was temporarily suspended on Tuesday night and the trains were diverted via New Delhi railway station, a Northern Railways spokesperson said.

Authorities in Delhi have already shut the Lohewala Pul on the Yamuna for traffic.

The river flows through six districts of Delhi whose low-lying areas are prone to flooding.

The administration has deployed 30 boats to prevent accidental drowning.

In 1978, the water in the river rose to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital.