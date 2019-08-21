What not to eat when you are expecting: Some food guidelines for pregnant moms

Neelanjana singh By

Much information is available about what to eat during pregnancy, and rightly so. It is well-established that a balanced diet that includes all the essential food groups is vital during the course of pregnancy.



However, awareness regarding what not to eat during this period is just as important. It can save the expecting mother and her baby from many undesirable effects.



Some of the foods in this list warrant complete abstinence, whereas others can be consumed in the limited amounts.

Alcohol



The toxic effects of alcohol can cause serious damage to the foetus. For the mother, its consumption leads to poor appetite and malnutrition. Even small amounts of alcohol in cocktails or other food items should be avoided during pregnancy.



Unwashed fruit and vegetables



Although fruits and vegetables are fundamental components of a healthy diet, consuming them without adequately washing them with safe water can pose a risk to both the mother and the unborn baby.



Inadequately washed raw fruits and veggies can pose the risk of parasitic infections.



When in doubt about the cleanliness of such produce, it is advisable to consume the cooked variants i.e. cooked veggies over a raw salad. Fruits that have a natural protective peel, such as bananas and oranges are safe to consume.



Caffeine

Caffeine in excess can reach the foetal circulation and affect the growth of the baby. It is advisable to restrict the consumption of tea, coffee, energy drinks and colas.



Raw eggs



Raw eggs are considered a risk because they could be contaminated with salmonella (a bacteria), which can cause serious infections. Make sure you cook the egg until the yolk is solid.

Raw milk



Raw milk or unpasteurised milk carries the risk of being infected with the parasite toxoplasmosis, which endangers the health of the foetus.



Products made with raw milk, including curd, paneer or cheese, also carry this risk. Blue cheese, which is a mould-ripened cheese, should also be avoided.



However, all kinds of pasteurised milk and its products are safe for consumption and form an integral part of the pregnancy diet.



Raw seafood, large-sized fish



Fish is yet another healthy food, but pregnant women must take some precautions here.

Limit your intake of large, oily fish — shark, swordfish, mackerel, herrings, sardines — to 180-240g per week.



Large fish tend to build up a higher concentration of mercury in them, which can damage the baby’s developing nervous system.

Raw fish, sushi and oysters are best avoided. The fish should always be cooked well before consumption. An indication that fish is properly cooked is that its flesh turns flaky and opaque.



Shellfish, such as prawns, crabs and lobsters, should be thoroughly cooked to achieve a reddish tinge. High cooking temperatures eliminate the harmful bacteria.

Undercooked meats



When eating tandoori items, kebabs and barbequed meats (poultry, lamb or pork), ensure that it is free from any trace of blood. The colour of the meat should change from pink to red upon cooking.



Adequate cooking kills the e-coli and campylobacter bacteria, which could lead to serious infections. Ham and salami are best avoided because they carry the risk of listeria.



Organ meats, such as liver



Liver is the organ that stores fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamin A. An excess of Vitamin A is known to be toxic during pregnancy, so avoid liver and liver products.