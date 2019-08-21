Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna waters set to rise further, leaves thousands of people worried in Delhi

Forced to take shelter at makeshift camps, locals worry about floodwater washing away belongings; respite unlikely in next few days as water level may rise further after Haryana released 25,590 cusecs

Published: 21st August 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Residents busy doing everyday chores in a flooded locality along the banks of river Yamuna after its water level rose following release of water from the Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delh

Residents busy doing everyday chores in a flooded locality along the banks of river Yamuna after its water level rose following release of water from the Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi| Arun Kumar

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people displaced by the swelling Yamuna worried about their properties as the water level in the river rose to 206.40 m on Tuesday, having crossed the danger mark of 205.33 m a day earlier. 

The river is expected to swell further following the release of 25,590 cusecs of water from the Hathinikund Barrage by Haryana on Tuesday evening, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation was under control.

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate

The displaced persons are living in makeshift camps, where some of them arrived on Sunday, when the Delhi government sounded a flood alert and asked those living in low-lying areas to move to safer places. More than 10,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps.

The Yamuna’s water level has risen following heavy rains in its catchment area and the release of 9.71 lakh cusecs of water by Haryana earlier.

Some of the displaced were worried about their crops being damaged. “We are in a mess right now. Our major worry is that our crop will get drowned in the water by midnight.

The water level is just four to five inches below the surface where we have planted vegetables. We tried to take out some of it, but a large stock is not grown fully and is there in the ground,” said Geeta Devi, who lives on the river’s floodplain. 

Cheta Lal, a resident of Geeta Colony, said, “Tankers with drinking water have been coming from Monday and makeshift bathrooms were set up. We are helping in fixing these tents along with the volunteers. But there are many problems for our families... our clothes, other belongings. Women and children are facing a tough time.”

ALSO READ: Yamuna breaches 'danger mark' in Delhi, people evacuated from low-lying areas

The evacuees have been housed in camps near the Pushta bridge and the Old Yamuna Bridge.  Kamal Babu, whose children were sitting under trees, said that the families were uncomfortable due to the heat. “Our families, particularly the children, were not able to sleep and are uncomfortable during the day as there are no fans.

The heat is increasing,” Babu complained. Pointing to a solar panel he had brought, he said, “We used fans with the help of electricity generated from solar panels.” 

Civil defence personnel and the administration have arranged food and other facilities for the displaced people. 

Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the relief camps at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony on Tuesday.
 

“Interacted with people who have been evacuated and now staying in relief camps. Have directed DMs to ensure availability of relief materials,” he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Flood Fury Yamuna Bank AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp