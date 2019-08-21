Yamuna waters set to rise further, leaves thousands of people worried in Delhi

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people displaced by the swelling Yamuna worried about their properties as the water level in the river rose to 206.40 m on Tuesday, having crossed the danger mark of 205.33 m a day earlier.



The river is expected to swell further following the release of 25,590 cusecs of water from the Hathinikund Barrage by Haryana on Tuesday evening, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation was under control.



ALSO READ: IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate

The displaced persons are living in makeshift camps, where some of them arrived on Sunday, when the Delhi government sounded a flood alert and asked those living in low-lying areas to move to safer places. More than 10,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps.



The Yamuna’s water level has risen following heavy rains in its catchment area and the release of 9.71 lakh cusecs of water by Haryana earlier.

Some of the displaced were worried about their crops being damaged. “We are in a mess right now. Our major worry is that our crop will get drowned in the water by midnight.



The water level is just four to five inches below the surface where we have planted vegetables. We tried to take out some of it, but a large stock is not grown fully and is there in the ground,” said Geeta Devi, who lives on the river’s floodplain.



Cheta Lal, a resident of Geeta Colony, said, “Tankers with drinking water have been coming from Monday and makeshift bathrooms were set up. We are helping in fixing these tents along with the volunteers. But there are many problems for our families... our clothes, other belongings. Women and children are facing a tough time.”



ALSO READ: Yamuna breaches 'danger mark' in Delhi, people evacuated from low-lying areas

The evacuees have been housed in camps near the Pushta bridge and the Old Yamuna Bridge. Kamal Babu, whose children were sitting under trees, said that the families were uncomfortable due to the heat. “Our families, particularly the children, were not able to sleep and are uncomfortable during the day as there are no fans.



The heat is increasing,” Babu complained. Pointing to a solar panel he had brought, he said, “We used fans with the help of electricity generated from solar panels.”



Civil defence personnel and the administration have arranged food and other facilities for the displaced people.

Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the relief camps at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony on Tuesday.



“Interacted with people who have been evacuated and now staying in relief camps. Have directed DMs to ensure availability of relief materials,” he tweeted.