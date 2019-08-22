A dash of funk to ol’ jazz melodies with The Revisit Project

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Abhay Sharma, the frontman of The Revisit Project, claims that the collective’s atypical style of Jazz music is a rare phenomenon in Delhi at least. Their popularity rests on enhancing original covers with their funk melodies, feels Sharma, also the band’s saxophonist, who is all set to lead the tribute band in an upcoming gig.

The collective will perform 12 originals and three Jazz tributes to two big legends: American jazz pianist Chick Corea and American bassist Jaco Pastorius. “We started as a tribute band. We extended our odes to stalwarts RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Madan Mohan and AR Rahman.



But before we launched our music, I wanted to study the music of these legends. This helped the team understand each other and how we sounded together,” says Sharma, adding the improvisational aptitude of the band is certainly a strength.



Each member has mastered their blues scale, a prerequisite to good improvisation. They also adapt well to chord changes and find their beat based on overall observation of tunes floating around.

However, Sharma lets on a secret. That working on different melodies has been far simpler than managing the different temperaments in the group.



“There are huge egos involved and let me tell you, egos are not all that bad. It shows us how crazily obsessed we are with our music and are willing to fight for it. Those who don’t manage to be one up in the argument, battle it out in a round of video game,” he laughs.

Born in Delhi, Sharma feels the city gives him sufficient breathing space, and at the same time, several commercial avenues to earn a living. He has written a song for the city called Born in Delhi that introspects its rough reputation.



“I don’t offer a rebuttal nor do I dilute the popular perception. I simply present what I see happening. Sharma finds Mumbai, where he has worked under musicians AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, a more lot pluralistic in term of music.



But whether it’s Delhi or Mumbai, Sharma says he’ll find a way of relating through music.





When: August 22, 9:00 pm

Where: The Irish House, Nehru Place