A seat of comfort: Delhi Designer Punam Kalra launches latest chair collection

Well-Known  interior designer Punam Kalra, who is known for making subtle designs using bold signature statements, launches her latest chair collection in Delhi.

By Express News Service

There is a generous use of copper, brass, steel, silver and gold. Also at the same time the modern materials like faux stone, experimental leathers, plush fabrics and acrylics feature in her creativity.

She talks about her design ideology with The Morning Standard. “I believe in designing every small aspect creatively to create products as design is a way of life. My inspiration is that neat precision of industrial design to create chic, artistic and timeless pieces of work.

My constant endeavour has been to fuse various materials with latest cutting-edge technology and traditional handicraft to create interesting outcomes.”

Kalra, who is an engineer turned designer, has been a designer since 1994. The collection essentially attempts to express the difference in the design character of every chair based on its intended use.

Using elegant forms and plush fabric to create comfortable, statement chairs displays luxury. The use of vivid colours and rich patterns is the focus of this innovative collection. 

For her, the most important aspect of a chair is its comfort followed by the purpose. In her words, “First and foremost, I like to analyse the intended use of the chair and then create a design that fulfills the given purpose.

Everything else; the shape, the material, the fabrics, the colour, the treatment; follows this very underlying principle to create an artful bold statement piece, full of character and personality.

Her inclination towards design is strongly rooted in her childhood creative pursuits of music and art.

“Further, my marriage to architect Deepak Kalra and the subsequent exposure towards the field of art and architecture honed my sensitivity towards spaces, shapes, textures, mediums and colours, bringing in a whole new appreciation for clean lines and natural materials.”

