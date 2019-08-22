All you need to about Audi e-tron 50 quattro, the German brand’s first EV in India

PRAVEEN RAJA By

The Audi e-tron 50 quattro is expected to launch in international markets by 2020. Looking at the German automobile brand’s gameplan for India, this model could be their first EV offering in India too.



The vehicle will be manufactured in Belgium and will come with an electric motor mounted on each axle that delivers a combined output of 230kW and 540 Nm torque which allows this SUV to go from 0-100 kmph in close to seven seconds.



With a top speed of 190 kmph, the car is touted to have a driving range of 300 km per charge.

Aiming at efficiency, the machine uses the rear motor for most driving conditions and the front motor only comes into play when needed.



The battery on board is also unique in design and comprises of 324 prismatic cells combined in 27 modules, each with the ability to store up to 71 kWh of energy.



Using a fast-charge station, the car can restore 80 per cent of its battery power within 30 minutes. It also can be charged from an AC home unit as well as a compact charging system that the manufacturer offers along with the SUV.

The Audi e-tron 50 quattro also comes with the standard efficiency assistant that helps the driver adopt a more economical driving style.



The system uses radar sensors, camera images and Car-to-X information to detect the traffic environment and the route, thus prompting the driver to pick the best scenario via the Audi virtual cockpit.