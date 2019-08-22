Home Cities Delhi

All you need to about Audi e-tron 50 quattro, the German brand’s first EV in India

With a top speed of 190 kmph, the car is touted to have a driving range of 300 km per charge.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Audi e-tron 50 quattro

Audi e-tron 50 quattro

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

The Audi e-tron 50 quattro is expected to launch in international markets by 2020. Looking at the German automobile brand’s gameplan for India, this model could be their first EV offering in India too.

The vehicle will be manufactured in Belgium and will come with an electric motor mounted on each axle that delivers a combined output of 230kW and 540 Nm torque which allows this SUV to go from 0-100 kmph in close to seven seconds.

With a top speed of 190 kmph, the car is touted to have a driving range of 300 km per charge.

Aiming at efficiency, the machine uses the rear motor for most driving conditions and the front motor only comes into play when needed.

The battery on board is also unique in design and comprises of 324 prismatic cells combined in 27 modules, each with the ability to store up to 71 kWh of energy.

Using a fast-charge station, the car can restore 80 per cent of its battery power within 30 minutes. It also can be charged from an AC home unit as well as a compact charging system that the manufacturer offers along with the SUV. 

The Audi e-tron 50 quattro also comes with the standard efficiency assistant that helps the driver adopt a more economical driving style.

The system uses radar sensors, camera images and Car-to-X information to detect the traffic environment and the route, thus prompting the driver to pick the best scenario via the Audi virtual cockpit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Audi e-tron 50 quattro Audi Cars
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp