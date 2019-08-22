Bonanza win for Delhiite in nation-wide offer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi resident has become the first winner of Orient Electric’s recently launched nation-wide ‘Scratch & Cash’ offer on fans from the national capital.

Vijay Bhardwaj won Rs 5,000 cashback on buying an Orient Blitz fan at Khurana Enterprises. The offer, which is applicable till September 30, gives consumers a chance to avail instant discount or cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on the purchase of any Orient fan from authorised retail outlets across India.



The offer is applicable on purchase of all types of Orient Fans wherein one scratch coupon is being given on purchase of every fan.

Orient Electric Limited, which has presence spanning over 40 countries, offers a diverse selection of consumer electrical solutions including fans, home appliances, lighting and switchgear.