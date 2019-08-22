Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly adjourned for 45 minutes after AAP MLAs march into house to protest demolition of Ravidas temple

The Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Published: 22nd August 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly was adjourned for 45 minutes on Thursday after members of the ruling AAP came into well of the House shouting slogans against the BJP in connection with the recent demolition of a Ravidas temple.

The Assembly session began by offering condolences to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, both of whom passed away recently.

The APP leaders marched into the well of the House carrying posters and shouted slogans following which the session was adjourned for half an hour.

The uproar continued when the session resumed after which the Assembly was further adjourned for 15 minutes.

The Ravidas temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Dalit protesters, who had taken to the streets to protest the demolition of the temple on Wednesday had brought traffic movement in several parts of Delhi to a standstill.

The protesters asked the central government to rebuild the temple.

The protest had turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving several people, including policemen, injured.

