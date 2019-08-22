Home Cities Delhi

Delhi based designer Alka Sharma is keeping alive the indigenous art of Dabu

Through her label Aaravan, Alka Sharma will debut with her Dabu designs forming the Miniature Moon collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Winter/Festive 2019 today.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dabu is a mud resist hand block printing technique from ancient Rajasthan.

Dabu is a mud resist hand block printing technique from ancient Rajasthan.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

WE are reviving the textile craft of Mewar region by working with Dabu and natural dye since 2012,” says fashion designer Alka Sharma, 41, talking about Dabu – a mud resist hand block printing technique from ancient Rajasthan.

Through her label Aaravan, she will debut with her Dabu designs forming the Miniature Moon collection at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Winter/Festive 2019 today.

“The collection is a surrealistic portrayal of dreams and fantasies. Dabu technique has been embraced for printing intricate motifs on the finest natural fabrics like mushru, mulberry silk and chanderi.

Delicate and ethnic embroideries like pittan have been used for embellishing the clothes.

Regalia inspired silhouettes have been blended with modern designs to create this timeless, aesthetic and elegant collection,” shares Sharma, who designed the collection on being inspired by her Danish artist friend Anne’s fascinating narratives of her Moon series, which symbolise the rhythm of time, immorality and eternity.

Aavaran, is a zero-waste company using only organic, hand woven and natural materials. “Almost 90 per cent of the dyes we use are natural dyes.

Our process, however, is always very labour intensive,” adds Sharma, whose company employs 200 women while promoting the traditional eco-friendly and show fashion textile craft.

Though her products have a booming market in Delhi, she cannot afford the high rent to open a store. But a store in the capital, she says, is definitely on the cards. Right now she retails through Kilol and Ogaan.

The Udaipur born and bred Sharma, grew up seeing a lot of art and craft as her father had a transferable job. “Even my nani used to weave dari as a hobby. She would place the bed vertically as a loom and use it to weave her daris.”

Sharma found her life revolve around craft, and so turning into a revivalist was a natural progression. “At the Indian Institute Of Crafts & Design, we used to study one to one with the craftsmen.

You must have perseverance, dedication, patience...it’s not a one-day thing, you need to struggle for years,”she cautions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Fashion Alka Sharma Dabu Lakme Fashion Week 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp