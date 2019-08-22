Home Cities Delhi

Delhi-based hearing and speech impaired artist Apoorv Om set to fulfil his dreams despite all odds

Hearing and speech impaired activist Apoorv Om on his many acheivements in yoga and technology

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi-based hearing and speech impaired artist and activist Apoorv Om was conferred with National Youth Award

Delhi-based hearing and speech impaired artist and activist Apoorv Om was conferred with National Youth Award

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

He walks into the room wearing a smile, and lives with a hope in his heart that one-day things will change for him and many other people like him.

Delhi-based hearing and speech impaired artist and activist Apoorv Om was conferred with National Youth Award (it comprises a medal, a certificate and Rs 50,000 cash) for his contribution in art and social work, by Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju on International Youth Day in New Delhi, recently. After this award was announced in 2000, Om, 24, is its first deaf recipient. 

While he’s elated about the milestone, he’s geared up to fulfil more dreams. “India has a dearth of support, policies, and infrastructure to provide quality education to the disabled at the same platform like normal kids,” he says, adding a provision of digital communication for such people will eliminate the usage of sign language so everyone can think and work at the same level. 

Apoorv Om was just nine when his parents Meena Saha, a housewife and Bikash Chandra, an advocate in Supreme Court realised Om was deaf and speech impaired.

His mother Saha recalls, “After being informed by a counsellor at AIIMS, we admitted him at Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, where he studied with ‘normal’ kids till Class 10.

But after that he started facing problems. He had no friends, and communication became a hurdle.”

Apart from being studious, Om always had a creative bent of mind. His 2D hanging model of the UNESCO HQ Building has been on display at the Main Exhibition Hall of UNESCO in Paris since 2017. And not everybody manages to get 77th rank in IIT-JEE.

Despite working hard for it, he was denied admission to CIC, Delhi University and JOSAA for NIIT. “Later, I secured admission in B Arch at the School of Planning and Architecture but no support from the authorities forced me to quit.

They said they had no staff equipped to teach me,” he says, communicating through gestures.

He will benefit from a cochlear implant, but it costs Rs 27 lakh, which the family can’t afford. 

For now, Apoorv Om teaches yoga, art and craft and communicating through Google to many underprivileged children on weekends.

“We work with NGOs to make people aware that deaf people are not a different section of society, and they shouldn’t be looked down upon,” he says, adding how he has enrolled for a six-month yoga course at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, but again the institute doesn’t have a special educator.

Apoorv Om says he has offers from many universities to pursue study in architecture, provided he’s fluent in sign language. “But I don’t want to learn it.

There should be policies for inclusion of deaf and differently-abled people into the mainstream. There should be an app to help people like me.”

In a meeting with Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday, Apoorv Om has said, “There should be a representative for the hearing impaired in the Parliament. Only then, will we be able to put forward our problems.

I also want to be a part of the advisory committee, so that I can give ideas for the betterment those like me.”  

Apoorv Om can’t speak. But the anxiety that permeates from his eyes coupled with an active body language, states that here is someone, who will not give up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Youth Day Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju National Youth Award Apoorv Om
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp