Delhi University Students’ Union elections: Election Commission to be more cautious

NEW DELHI: After the controversy around DUSU elections last year, the Election Commission has decided to exercise caution this year by alerting all the departments and college principals.



The elections for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) will be held on September 12, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

In the wake of the last elections, Ankiv Baisoya, who was elected to the post of president, was forced to step down over allegations of a fake undergraduate degree.



“DUSU is a body constituted to conduct elections. All the candidates come through their departments and when the nomination papers land up at the poll panel, our job is to verify their papers. They are already recommended by their departments. We will try to take extra precautions this time,” Ashok Prasad, Chief Election Officer for DU polls, told this newspaper.

If the Election Commission wants to check the originality of the certificates, “we cannot do it by correspondence”, he said. “We will talk to the head of departments and college Principals to verify. These students are to file nomination for the DUSU polls, as they have been admitted to DUSU-affiliated departments,” he added.

The whole process of DUSU elections has to happen within 10 days, according to the Lyngdoh Commission.