DUSU elections to be held on September 12

The last date for filing of nomination papers is September 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 5.

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The elections to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will be held on September 12, according to an official statement, here on Wednesday.

As per the schedule released by the university, candidates to the DUSU posts are required to submit their nomination papers to the Chief Election Officer by September 4.

After the scrutiny of nomination papers by 3.15 p.m, the list of candidates will be published by 6 p.m the same day. On September 5, the day for withdrawal of candidature, the final list will be announced by evening.

The contenders must have attain a minimum percentage of attendance as prescribed or 75 per cent, whichever is higher. Undergraduate students in the 17-22 age group and postgraduate students up to 25 years as on August 16, 2019, will be eligible to contest in the DUSU elections.

The election process will have to complete within 10 days, according to the Lyngdoh Commission report.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections are likely to be held on September 6.

DUSU JNUSU Delhi University
