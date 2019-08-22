Home Cities Delhi

Noida may get centre to store app user data

The government has asked these companies to store all the data of users from the state within a proposed data centre, which is likely to come up in Noida.

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh may soon become the first state to protect data of its citizens by asking top data companies including Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Whatsapp, Flipkart to store data of state users within the state.

The government has asked these companies to store all the data of users from the state within a proposed data centre, which is likely to come up in Noida.

The Yogi government is in talks with Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, WhatsApp, Flipkart to set up data centres within the state.

According to an official, the state government has asked these companies to store data within the state to preempt any misuse of the data.

The government has also recently drafted a Data Centre policy on the basis of similar policies implemented by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Once these companies agree to the government’s proposal of not moving data of Uttar Pradesh users outside the state, users from UP will not have to worry about their data being accessed by people outside the state.

A data center is a large group of networked computer servers used by institutions for storing, processing, or distributing large amounts of data. The proposal also intends to set up a 500 MW data center and solar park across several acres of land in Noida. There are about 40 million people in the state that use social media sites.

The policy will also target to create more than 75 thousand direct and indirect jobs in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Amazon Flipkart Yogi Government Uttar Pradesh Noida
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp