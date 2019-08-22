Veer Savarkar's statue installed at Delhi University blackened by NSUI president 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi President of National Student’s Union of India (NSUI), a student affiliate body of Congress blackened the face of the statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar installed in the Delhi University’s (DU) Arts Faculty on the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The statue along with that of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose were installed by the BJP’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led DU student’s union president, Shakti Singh on Tuesday.

“It has been more than 24 hours and no action was taken by the university authority. By installing Savarkar’s statue with Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, the ABVP and RSS are playing the game of fake nationalism and putting a traitor on the same pedestal with those who stood for the freedom struggle of this nation,” Akshay Lakra, the President of NSUI told TNIE.

A video where Lakra is putting garland on the statues of Bhagat Singh and Netaji while attempting to put a shoe-garland on Sarvarkar also made rounds in the morning. Lakra said, it was filmed on his phone and he made it public.

The outgoing DUSU president Singh had installed the statues without the permission of the university authorities.