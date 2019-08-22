Home Cities Delhi

Veer Savarkar's statue installed at Delhi University blackened by NSUI president 

The outgoing DUSU president Shakti Singh had installed the statues of Veer Damodar Savarkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh without the permission of the university authorities. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi President of National Student’s Union of India (NSUI), a student affiliate body of Congress blackened the face of the statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar installed in the Delhi University’s (DU) Arts Faculty on the wee hours of Thursday morning. 

The statue along with that of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose were installed by the BJP’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led DU student’s union president, Shakti Singh on Tuesday. 

“It has been more than 24 hours and no action was taken by the university authority. By installing Savarkar’s statue with Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, the ABVP and RSS are playing the game of fake nationalism and putting a traitor on the same pedestal with those who stood for the freedom struggle of this nation,” Akshay Lakra, the President of NSUI told TNIE.

A video where Lakra is putting garland on the statues of Bhagat Singh and Netaji while attempting to put a shoe-garland on Sarvarkar also made rounds in the morning. Lakra said, it was filmed on his phone and he made it public. 

The outgoing DUSU president Singh had installed the statues without the permission of the university authorities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi University Veer Savarkar Veer Sawarkar statue Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose NSUI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp