Woman, minor forced into sex racket rescued in northeast Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women and police rescued a minor and a woman forced into an online sex racket operating from northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, where they were forced to make obscene video calls to men, the panel said on Thursday.

DCW's 181 women helpline received a call from a woman on August 14, who informed them that her 20-year-old daughter is missing from Krishna Nagar.

A team of the DCW then assisted the woman in filing a report at a police station.

"On Wednesday, when a DCW team went and met the family to follow up on the matter, the sister of the missing woman informed that she had a friend who used to work with her and may know her whereabouts.

This friend was refusing to divulge any details about the missing girl to the family," the panel said.

The DCW team then immediately met with the 16-year-old friend of the missing woman.

"During counselling, she informed the team that there is an online sex racket operating in Nand Nagri.

Around 15 to 20 girls are being forced into prostitution.

"She stated that she was forced to make nude video calls at night on social media platform IMO. She informed that the 20-year-old woman had made her join this racket as she would have been able to leave only if she brings another girl as her replacement. The 16-year-old girl, however, managed to escape," the DCW said.

The girl initially refused to give a proper complaint in the matter but agreed to take the DCW team to the said location where the illegal activities took place.

A DCW team reached the spot at 9:30 pm on Wednesday to verify the address. The DCW team then dropped off the witness and called police and entered the premises with their help.

"The DCW team found a 15-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman hidden on the terrace who informed that they were being forced to make obscene video calls.

"They were even engaged in this activity that night and while the DCW team was trying to enter the premises, the owner ensured that the girls get dressed up and had hidden them on the terrace," the panel claimed.

The 15-year-old girl, who was rescued, informed DCW that her father is a street vendor and she was lured into the racket by a friend, who had assured her that she would get a high-paying job.

She was told that it was a typing job and she would get good money.

However, instead of giving her a job she was forced into the sex racket since February this year, the DCW said.

The 30-year-old was a part of the racket for the past 20 days and was doing it forcefully. They were made to attend calls from 20 to 25 people every night and many of them were international calls, the panel said.

The 20-year-old woman, however could not be found in that premises, the panel said, adding they found hordes of phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, sex toys, memory cards, passports and lingerie on the spot which were seized by the police.

The 16-year-old girl, who had earlier refused to file a police complaint gave a complaint.

Meanwhile, police said they were informed that some "ladies were being forced to do immoral activities".

The premises was checked and two women, aged 27 and 32, were interrogated. The 27-year-od woman is married and has two children.

During interrogation accused, she revealed that she is engaged in this activity from last five-six months with the help of applications, the police said.

She revealed that she got her mobile number registered on such applications and then used to receive request/messages from various persons through mobile numbers, they added.

The woman, her husband, who is aged 30 and his friend, also aged 30, were arrested and are being interrogated.

A case has been registered in the matter. Mobile phones and SIM cards have been seized from spot.