Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna below danger mark as water level recedes

The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

Published: 22nd August 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river

Yamuna river (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The water level of Yamuna is receding and the river is flowing at 204.55 metres, below the danger mark, an official said on Thursday.

The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

"The level of Yamuna at railway bridge was 204.55 metres at 9 pm. It is expected to recede further," the official at the flood department's control room said.

The water level of Yamuna reached the highest level of 206.60 metres on Wednesday morning and remained constant for nearly seven hours.

The river started receding from afternoon and water level was at 206.44 metres at 6 pm. Officials said around 23,000 affected people were evacuated from the flood-plains to safer places.

Over 18,000 of them were accommodated in more than 2,700 tents set up by the Delhi government agencies. A total of 35 boats were deployed to rescue the stranded people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamuna
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp