Yamuna below danger mark as water level recedes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The water level of Yamuna is receding and the river is flowing at 204.55 metres, below the danger mark, an official said on Thursday.

The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

"The level of Yamuna at railway bridge was 204.55 metres at 9 pm. It is expected to recede further," the official at the flood department's control room said.

The water level of Yamuna reached the highest level of 206.60 metres on Wednesday morning and remained constant for nearly seven hours.

The river started receding from afternoon and water level was at 206.44 metres at 6 pm. Officials said around 23,000 affected people were evacuated from the flood-plains to safer places.

Over 18,000 of them were accommodated in more than 2,700 tents set up by the Delhi government agencies. A total of 35 boats were deployed to rescue the stranded people.