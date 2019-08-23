Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Assembly Speaker suspends BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for using unparliamentary language

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday suspended BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, for the duration of the session for using "unparliamentary language" in the House.

As soon as the session started, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs O.P. Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Majinder Singh Sirsa, led by Gupta, created a ruckus in the House, demanding a discussion on abrogation of Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Goel turned down the request saying that the Chief Minister had already congratulated the Central government over the issue and "the issue does not have anything to do with the House".

The Opposition MLAs then came near the Speaker's podium and "disrupted" the House proceedings.

The Speaker first had Sirsa marshalled out of the House while the remaining three MLAs continued shouting near the Speaker's podium, and after Gupta used "unparliamentary words" before the Speaker, he was suspended for the duration of the session which will end on August 26.

Following Gupta's suspension, all the four BJP MLAs sat on a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office inside the Delhi Assembly.

"I was suspended for the entire session for wanting to bring a resolution in the Assembly to congratulate all Indians on the abrogation of Article 370. It is the shameless murder of democracy by the AAP government. We condemn it," Gupta told the media as he sat on protest.

